Fire crews battling blaze at council building

Tara Miko
| 28th Feb 2017 4:30 PM

BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling to bring under control a fire which has destroyed council infrastructure at Pittsworth.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the property on Scrubby Rd at Scrubby Mountain, 13km from Pittsworth, about 3.45pm.

A Toowoomba Regional Council donga and bobcat were fully-involved on arrival.

Pittsworth Rural Fire Service units were first on scene, backed up by Millmerran QFES crews with a third unit en-route.

Firefighters are in breathing apparatus as they attempt to bring the fire under control.

Topics:  fire pittsworth queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba regional council

