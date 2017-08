Firecrews are on their way to battle a blaze on the Cunningham Hwy.

The call for assistance was placed at 10.35am about a significant grass fire between Maryvale and Cunningham's Gap.

Early reports from multiple 000 calls in the region indicate property including houses are under threat from the fire.

Rural firefighters from Maryvale, Freestone and Gladfield have also been tasked to the scene.