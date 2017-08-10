Fire crews called to blaze near highway

Fire crews are on their way to a grass fire in Stanthorpe.

UPDATE: 4.56pm

FIREFIGHTERS have left the scene of a grass fire on MacKenzie St in Stanthorpe.

A Queensland Fire Service spokesman said crews attended the incident shortly before 4pm, where a small section of vegetation was alight.

He said the Stanthorpe crew used a fire break to contain the blaze and the scene was deemed safe as of 4.20pm.

Initial report:

EMERGENCY services have been called to a grass fire near the New England Hwy.

A Queensland Fire Service spokesman said they were called to the scene in Stanthorpe about 3.55pm.

He said grass was believed to be alight on MacKenzie St close to the New England Hwy.

He said one fire crew was en route.

More details to come.