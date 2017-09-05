Fire crews kept busy with shed, grass blazes

SHED ALIGHT: Rural Fire Brigade at the scene of today's backyard shed fire. It's the second in as many days.

THE Rural Fire Brigade rushed to the scene of a shed fire in Stanthorpe earlier today, after receiving the call a backyard shed was alight.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes at the Ruby St property and it is believed to have started in a garden shed.

Two crews, as well as Stanthorpe Police, attended the fire.

There's been no confirmation at this stage as to the cause of the blaze.

It's the second shed fire in as many days after the Rural Fire Brigade attended a Rifle Range Rd property yesterday.

Investigators are still determining the cause of that fire.

It's been a busy day for local crews as they're currently, as of 2pm, on the scene of a grass fire along Rabbit Fence Rd, near Cottonvale.

Yesterday Rural Fire Service area director Tim Chittenden spoke about the 'deteriorating' conditions on the Southern Downs, stating all permits across the area were to be cancelled as a result.