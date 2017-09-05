22°
News

Fire crews kept busy with shed, grass blazes

SHED ALIGHT: Rural Fire Brigade at the scene of today's backyard shed fire. It's the second in as many days.
SHED ALIGHT: Rural Fire Brigade at the scene of today's backyard shed fire. It's the second in as many days. Matthew Purcell

THE Rural Fire Brigade rushed to the scene of a shed fire in Stanthorpe earlier today, after receiving the call a backyard shed was alight.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes at the Ruby St property and it is believed to have started in a garden shed.

Two crews, as well as Stanthorpe Police, attended the fire.

There's been no confirmation at this stage as to the cause of the blaze.

It's the second shed fire in as many days after the Rural Fire Brigade attended a Rifle Range Rd property yesterday.

Investigators are still determining the cause of that fire.

It's been a busy day for local crews as they're currently, as of 2pm, on the scene of a grass fire along Rabbit Fence Rd, near Cottonvale.

Yesterday Rural Fire Service area director Tim Chittenden spoke about the 'deteriorating' conditions on the Southern Downs, stating all permits across the area were to be cancelled as a result.

Topics:  fire rural fire brigade stanthorpe

Stanthorpe Border Post
Warwick chalks it up for child sex abuse survivors

Warwick chalks it up for child sex abuse survivors

KNOW THE SIGNS: How to tell if your child is being abused by a sex monster and what to do to keep them safe

HIGH ALERT: Fires rage out of control across Southern Downs

fire generic. Fire truck.

Several Southern Downs grass fires have escalated out of control

Colours of Warwick: Daily News readers' photos

Isabella Matzke took this great shot of a galah in the sunflowers.

From rural scenes, to nature and our beautiful scenery

FAST diagnosis for Warwick stroke patients

POSITIVE: (from left) FACEM Simon Tebbutt, clinical nurse sub-acute care coordinator Jane Fraser, nurse unit manager Phillips Ward Vickie Virgen and director of nursing Warwick Hospital Anita Bolton.

Improvements for stroke patients welcome news in Warwick.

Local Partners