Elderly man stuck in tractor for hours after rollover

Stanthorpe Fire Services are on route to a reported rollover.

UPDATE: 3.57pm

A MAN in his 80s has been taken to hospital after a tractor rolled near Stanthorpe.

Emergency services were called to a property on Amiens Rd, Amiens about 2.15pm.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said the tractor appeared to have rolled on a drain and the occupant was unable to climb out.

Mr Barnden said the man was fatigued as he had been in the tractor for several hours.

Firefighters extricated the man from the tractor with a ladder.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was assessed and taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE:

A MAN has been injured in a tractor roll over near Stanthorpe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was being extricated and would soon be transferred to hospital.

More details to come.

Initial report: 2.55pm

STANTHORPE emergency services are currently on route to a reported rollover on Amiens Rd.

Crews responded to the call about 2.20pm.

It is possible the driver has been trapped for several hours.

More details to come.