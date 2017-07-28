Fire crews rush to Warwick home

SMOKING: Emergency services stem smoke coming from a pot left on the stove.

A PASSER-BY heard a fire alarm on Ridgeview Rd in Warwick tonight and alerted fire services to the possible emergency.

Two Warwick fire crews attended the scene at about 6.30pm, but the occupants of the residence were not home.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a pot was found to have been left on the stove, which was creating smoke and set off the alarm.

The residents of the home have been notified.

It was unknown whether any damage was caused to the home as a result of the incident.