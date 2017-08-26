Fire crews rushing to investigate smoke

SMOKE SPOTTED: Fire crews are responding to an address in Freestone.

UPDATE 10.45am: The scene at Freestone has been deemed safe after fire crews were called out earlier this morning to investigate reports of smoke.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said smoke was reportedly escaping from a power point.

One fire crew is still on scene packing up.

INITIAL 10.30am: Fire crews are on their way to Freestone to investigate smoke escaping from a power point.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the scene was believed to be a residence.

Crews were called to the scene at about 10.25am.

Updates to follow.