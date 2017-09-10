Fire extinguished on Sunday night north-west of Warwick

Two Warwick fire units and one from Allora were on scene at the fire at Deuchar.

UPDATE 8.20pm: A small grass fire was quickly extinguished on Sunday night at Deuchar.

An urban unit from Allora and two urban units from Warwick put water and foam on a stack fire, 5m by 5m, on a property on Quigley Rd, Deuchar.

The Massie Rural Fire Brigade was heading to the fire but was called back as it was not required.

No property was damaged, the initial report through 000 around 7pm stated livestock and sheds were under threat.

EARLIER: 7.20pm: Four units from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are on route to a grass fire at Quigley Rd, Deuchar, at 7.20pm.

There was an early report livestock were under threat.

The first report of the fire was at 7pm and two urban units from Warwick, an urban unit from Allora and the Massie Rural Fire Brigade are heading to the fire.

No further details are available.