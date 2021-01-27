Menu
A two-structure is burning in Inglewood.
News

Fire gutted two-storey home in minutes, after early morning blaze

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2021 8:44 AM
QFES investigators will probe the cause of a fire that ripped through an Inglewood home.

Two fire crews were called to the incident at the corner of Chilcott St and Albert Ln, shortly after 8.15pm.

They arrived to find smoke and flames billowing from the roof of the two-storey structure.

All occupants had exited the home, and we accounted for.

One crew entered the building through the front door, in breathing apparatus, to suppress the fire, assisted by a second crew from the outside.

They had the fire under control by 9am, but not after it had caused significant damage to the top storey.

A QFES investigator has been called to the scene.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

