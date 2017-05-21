Fire in ceiling of Warwick home extinguished

Two crews responded to the fire call.

TWO fire fighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the roof of a home in Bundaleer Drive, Warwick, after smoke was seen coming from the ceiling at 4.21pm today.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said iron was removed from the roof to gain access.

"Two crews from the Warwick station went to the scene,” she said.

"Fire fighters on the inside and outside of the building also donned breathing apparatus to control the fire.

"The fire was possibly associated with solar panels.”

The crews left the scene at 5.50pm.

It is understood the fire was kept to the ceiling area.