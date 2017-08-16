Fire threatens Cunningham Hwy

WARWICK firefighters have been called to a grass fire at Thane on the Cunningham Hwy.
Situated about 30kms west of Warwick, the fire has reportedly jumped a road in the area.
It's unknown at this stage if highway traffic is affected.
WARWICK firefighters have been called to a grass fire at Thane on the Cunningham Hwy.
Situated about 30kms west of Warwick, the fire has reportedly jumped a road in the area.
It's unknown at this stage if highway traffic is affected.
Two boys to face court after allegedly obstructing police in Warwick CBD
Coldplay fans will be able to enjoy the supergroup's A Head Full of Dreams Tour live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.
This 4 bedroom home has been completely renovated throughout. Features include 3 bedrooms plus office, renovated bathroom, lounge room with wood heater and new...
This rare to find extra large elevated 2000m2 quality building block situated in an established area at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. Close to Scots PGC...
This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...
Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...
4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...
4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...
Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...
REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom brick home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite. Open plan...
This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...