A fire ripped through 20 Moffatt St, Ipswich on Thursday night.
Fire rips through Ipswich home overnight

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Jun 2020 9:21 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
A FIRE has ripped through an Ipswich home overnight but the occupants escaped unharmed.

Fire crews were called to 20 Moffatt St, Ipswich at 8.30pm last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it took half an hour for the blaze to be brought under control.

Three crews attended the scene and it is believed the fire started in the roof void.

Moffatt St, Ipswich.
Crews left the scene at 10.30pm but returned about two hours later as smoke was reported coming from the house.

The QFES' Fire Investigation Unit has been contacted and will be on site today.

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch will also be attending the scene today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no patients at the scene required assessment.

house fire qfes
