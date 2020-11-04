Menu
FIRE RISK: Fire burning on Warwick Killarney Road is a reminder of what complacency could mean.
FIRE RISK: What the warning means for Warwick

Tessa Flemming
4th Nov 2020 11:50 AM
WHILE Warwick rejoices in solid rainfall, QFES has urged residents not to get complacent as dangerous conditions hit over the following days.

A severe risk is predicted for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt over Thursday, with that to decrease to very high on Friday.

The Glen Rural Fire Brigade first officer John Skinner said while the risk didn’t necessary mean imminent danger, fire was always possible.

“With the rain the last couple of week, things have greened up significantly, which has reduced the risk,” he said.

“I’m not sure if the warning has taken the approximately three inches of rain into account but there must be strong winds coming.

“Strong winds always pose a risk, but not as bad a risk as would have been a month ago when we were very dry.”
He pointed to a bushfire just this Monday in Texas as an example of how rain wasn’t a failsafe.

“While I’m saying it’s nice and green that doesn’t mean there won’t be fires,” he said.

“Lightning is always a problem, and dry storms are particularly hazardous as far as fire goes.”

Rain could also pose significant long-term issues for firefighters across the Southern Downs.

“What happens is that good rain brings on growth and very few people have enough stock at the moment to keep that new growth under control,” Mr Skinner said.

“In March, April, May, when that dries off we could be looking towards a problem.

“We’re anticipating a busy winter and spring next year.”

Still, the temporary relief was a stark reminder of November last year for firefighters who battled devastating bushfires.

“This time last year, The Glen and Dalveen brigades were fighting a fire up on three almost impenetrable properties for well over a month,” Mr Skinner said.

“In the end, Massie came to give us a hand because we had run out of volunteers.

“Now my place looks like a carpet of green.”

