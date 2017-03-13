28°
News

Fire, snakes and elephants, what a life!

Jonno Colfs
| 13th Mar 2017 5:13 PM
ADVENTURE: In her early 20s, Sasha Courtney ran off to join the circus.
ADVENTURE: In her early 20s, Sasha Courtney ran off to join the circus. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT ALMOST 80 years, Warwick resident Sasha Courtney has had the kind of life you might only hear about in the movies.

Growing up in Adelaide, Ms Courtney dreamed of more than what life was giving her.

"My parents were very strict,” Ms Courtney said.

"They were quite elderly and I was an only child.”

"My mother ruled the house with an iron fist, and we never went anywhere or did anything.”

Ms Courtney said she wasn't allowed to meet anyone and at the age of 19, was taken by her mother to an introduction agency.

"I married the first person I met,” Ms Courtney said.

"So I could get away from my parents.”

A few years later, things still hadn't turned out like she had wanted.

"I'd never been out of South Australia,” Ms Courtney said.

"I didn't want to end up like my parents.

"I swore I wasn't going to live life like they had, I wanted to see the world.”

Then, a small ad in the paper changed everything.

"I saw an ad for a circus and knew I had to get away so I went along for an interview,” Ms Courtney said.

"I got the job.

"It was Bullen's Circus, the biggest one around at the time and I was going to be riding the elephants and helping out with costuming.”

Ms Courtney said this was when her life began.

"I was excited,” she said.

"The first day I was too scared to get up on the elephants,” she said.

"I pretended I didn't hear the whistle to climb on.

"The next day I did and didn't want to get off, they are such beautiful animals.”

Life became a different town every day, new scenery, new people.

"All the travel, all the sights and I absolutely loved it,” Ms Courtney said.

"The work was so much fun too because I loved being in front of an audience.”

In the mid-1960s Ms Courtney met a fellow performer and joined his act.

"He was an acrobat, juggler and a knife-thrower,” she said.

"I became his assistant and he taught me how to juggle and breathe fire.

"I bought some snakes for my act as well, at one point I had about 30 living with me in the caravan.”

Ms Courtney said it was her job to stand on the target while her partner threw knives all around her.

"It was usually ok and I trusted him to hit the board and not me, but I'd always get a bit nervous if we've had a fight recently,” she said.

"Once, one of the knives hit my wig, and as I stepped away to take my bow, the wig stayed, stuck to the board.

"It was frightfully embarrassing.”

After about eight years with Bullen's Circus, the pair joined Ashton's Circus.

"The money was never great, but I did it for the love of it,” Ms Courtney said.

"One show that sticks out was during a cyclone in north Queensland, the next morning all of the trucks and caravans were bogged on the oval we had used for the circus and the elephants pulled everyone out.”

After about 20 years in the industry, Ms Courtney said she and her partner left the circus and moved to Sydney.

"We did our show on the club circuit and also clowning and juggling shows in shopping centres during school holiday times,” she said.

"I also joined Nimrod Theatre and had a few acting roles over the years.

"I was on Number 96 and Prisoner and was an extra in Caddy and Mad Max.”

"Eventually I retired from it altogether and got a job as a receptionist in a gentleman's club.

"A proper gentleman's club, not the funny kind.”

Miss Courtney said she was so glad she ran away and join the circus all those years ago.

"I loved it,” she said.

"I got to see all of the country and was a part of a tight-knit community.

"If the circus comes to town, I'll go and see them and they'll know who I am.”

A little over 20 years ago, Ms Courtney said she was still living in Sydney when she suffered three strokes and a couple of heart attacks.

"My partner and I had separated, but he called me and said I should move to Warwick and live with him,” she said.

"So I did. I'm still here.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jonno colfs warwick community warwick people

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Fire, snakes and elephants, what a life!

Fire, snakes and elephants, what a life!

At almost 80-years-old, Warwick resident Sasha Courtney has had the kind of life you might only hear about in the movies

Apple farmer's hot challenges

APPLE TROUBLES: Stephen Tomasel (right) with then Agriculture Minister Leanne Donaldson and a DAF representative last year. They were then facing challenges after the 2015 snow, and now have faced issues with the region's heatwave.

Cooler weather and much-needed rain have brought respite farmers

Super storm to lash SEQ and northern New South Wales

It's a stormy start to the week for many people in NSW and parts of Queensland.

HELL hath no fury like a super storm.

Driver hurt in truck crash on Cunningham Hwy

A ute being loaded onto a tow truck after reportedly colliding with the truck seen in the background on the Cunningham Hwy.

Man injured in highway crash

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

New kitchen on the menu for Warwick Hospital

NEW FACILITY: Bonnie Baguley, Gail Cottee and Julie Whitton in the temporary kitchen.

Construction has begun on a new $860,000 kitchen at Warwick Hospital

Still time to cash in on Big Book Sale bargains

BOOKS GALORE: (Back, from left) Krystal and Connor Aulsebrook, Julie Cameron and (front) William Aulsebrook at the Sunrise Rotary Big Book Sale which goes to 3pm today at 50 Albion St.

Thousands of books ready for new owners in Albion St Sale

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

13 things to do around Warwick this weekend

The first Blue Light Disco of 2017 kicks off tonight.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

‘Why another man was in my bed’

Married At First Sight bride Cheryl Maitland on why another man was in her bed.

Is Maryborough farmer Sean a paid actor?

Sean, who was paired with Susan on Married At First Sight, has an online acting profile.

Married At First Sight's Sean Hollands has an online acting profile.

Ed Sheeran is coming to GoT

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Why Game of Thrones writers were desperate for Ed to make a cameo.

‘I find funny things in dark places’

Nazeem Hussain has been evicted from the South African jungle.

NAZEEM Hussain has opened up about being an Aussie Muslim comedian.

Ridley Scott: I’ve worked out a Gladiator sequel

Gladiator director Ridley Scott says he knows how to make a sequel to the movie.

Director Ridley Scott has suggested he could be making a sequel.

Diana's ex lover answers: 'Are you Prince Harry’s dad?'

Diana, Princess of Wales presenting trophy to James Hewitt at polo match in the mid-nineties. Picture: SuppliedSource:News Corp Australia

ROYAL watchers intrigued by Princess Diana's affair

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

Cheryl rolls her eyes back to the Gold Coast during her breakup with Andrew.

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl.

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Cheapest Land in Warwick?

21/137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $65,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Home Base!

Lot 316 Watts St, Maryvale 4370

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Two bedrooms * open plan living, kitchen, meals and lounge * woodheater *study nook * front verandah *carport suitable large R V's attached * detached carport and...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!