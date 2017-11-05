News

Fire starts in Central Downs region

A fire in the spring further to the north.
by Gerard Walsh

UPDATE 1.45pm: The fire at Hirstglen on the Gatton/Clifton Rd is still burning.

There are seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Service rural fire brigade units on scene.

EARLIER: It rained but that doesn't mean the fire danger is gone - a grass fire started at Hirstglen, east of Nobby on Sunday.

Fire fighters from Nobby and Cambooya Rural Fire Brigades were two of seven crews which headed to help fight a grass fire at Hirstglen.

The fire started at 11.50am and at 1pm, seven units were on scene.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said no buildings were under threat.

