Fire starts in Central Downs region

UPDATE 1.45pm: The fire at Hirstglen on the Gatton/Clifton Rd is still burning.
There are seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Service rural fire brigade units on scene.
EARLIER: It rained but that doesn't mean the fire danger is gone - a grass fire started at Hirstglen, east of Nobby on Sunday.
Fire fighters from Nobby and Cambooya Rural Fire Brigades were two of seven crews which headed to help fight a grass fire at Hirstglen.
The fire started at 11.50am and at 1pm, seven units were on scene.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said no buildings were under threat.