Fire threatens Warwick Aerodrome

UPDATE: A grass fire at Warwick Aerodrome has been contained by several crews fighting the blaze.

Fire threatened building at the aerodrome, coming within metres of the Massie Rural Fire Brigade shed, which has it's base at the facility.

Crews are currently working in high winds to ensure the fire does not again ignite at the scene.

EARLIER: A LARGE grass fire has broken out at Warwick Aerodrome at Massie.

A Massie rural fire crew is on scene and crews are being sourced from around the region to assist.

A water tanker from Warwick has been requested to assist in keeping structures safe.

