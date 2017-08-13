Fire under control in Border area

UPDATE: Five fire units from Queensland travelled across the border at Texas into New South Wales to fight a fire just south of the border on Sunday afternoon.

The urban units from Texas and Inglewood and three rural fire brigade units from Queensland left the scene at 5.30pm Sunday after the call went out for help around 3pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control and was left in the control of brigades from the New South Wales side of the border.

There were a number of permitted burns on Saturday afternoon, including one in the North Granite Belt area.

EARLIER: A significant quantity of grass country has been burnt just south of Texas.

Sergeant Greg Moore, of Texas police, said he was contacted about the fire around 3pm Sunday.

"The fire was burning fiercely in grass between the Dumaresq River and Bruxner Highway just east of the road from the highway to Texas,” he said.

"Rural and urban fire brigades from Texas stopped the fire damaging any sheds or power poles.

"They are getting the fire under control.”

A privately owned fire vehicle from the New South Wales side of the border was assisting on scene.

Essential Energy were also on scene to turn the power off in the fire zone.

Police and SES were controlling traffic in the area.

The fire was on the New South Wales side of the border and Texas police were relieved by police from Yetman (NSW) at 4.30pm.

"Maybe the fire burnt up to a square kilometre of grass,” Sgt Moore said.