FIRE UP: Netball superstars to hit Warwick

Warwick’s next generation of sports stars will have the opportunity to learn from Queensland sporting royalty next weekend.

Queensland Firebirds players Romelda Aiken and Tara Hinchcliffe will be bringing their 2021 Regional Tour to the Rose City on Sunday, April 18, hosting a fun-filled netball workshop at the Warwick association.

The training and information session is open to all children aged five to 18.

Warwick Netball Association secretary Lou Bunch said more than 50 “very excited” kids were expected to turn out for the clinic.

“It’s probably a very good turnout for a pre-season Firebirds clinic, so it will be a great way to kickstart our junior season for the year,” she said.

“I know we’ve got at least some coming from Stanthorpe, (but) I certainly hope there’s kids from near and wide coming.

“First I hope we have a very enjoyable day, but it is a netball clinic so it should be a learning day for (the kids) as well. We’ll have lots of additional coaches there on top of the Firebirds girls.

“We have had Queensland Firebirds here previously but not for quite a long time, but it will be great to have some superstars of our sport here in Warwick.”



With Warwick’s junior season set to kick off on May 8, Bunch said the clinic would prove an exciting way to shine a spotlight on the sport for the 2021 season.

The association’s next major event will be a Darling Downs interdistrict carnival on Sunday, May 23, where 53 teams with 530 players from across western and southern Queensland will hit the Warwick complex.

The workshop will be held at Warwick Netball Association’s Barnes Park complex on Sunday, April 18 from 10am – noon.