FIRE UP: Warwick fireys score massive $800K upgrade

WARWICK firefighters’ emergency response has scored an $800,000 upgrade this bushfire season as part of a State Government investment.

The Warwick Fire and Emergency Station today received the new Scania Type 3 Urban Pumper vehicle, which is designed to help crews respond to a wider range of emergencies.

State Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said the appliance would ensure Warwick firefighters had the resources they need to perform their lifesaving work.

“This state-of-the-art vehicle, valued at $800,000, is part of the State Government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring QFES personnel are well-equipped to respond to disasters and emergencies,” Mr Ryan said.

“The appliance carries water and both A and B class foam, and has also been fitted with the latest road crash rescue equipment, a thermal imaging camera, and gas detector.

“The new appliance will complement the existing fire and rescue fleet and is an important addition to a region that supports both urban and rural communities.”

QFES commissioner Greg Leach said the new vehicle was a significant investment in community safety.

“Being prepared for any situation is a priority for QFES, and it is essential that our firefighters have the necessary equipment to fulfil the vital role they play in our communities,” Mr Leach said.

“Warwick Station’s 35 firefighters have supported the community by responding to 213 incidents since July 2020, including 141 incidents for which they were the first responder.

“The vehicle will not only deliver invaluable assistance when responding to the needs of the community but will also increase safety for our firefighters.”

The Warwick station’s last upgrade came in July last year when crews received the Type 2 Urban Pumper, worth $580,000.

