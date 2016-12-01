FIRE WARNING: Severe fire danger warning issued

WARWICK emergency services are preparing for "out of control" bushfires as a forecast heat wave clocks fire danger levels up to 'severe'.



Warwick Rural Fire group officer Michael Welsh said erratic conditions, low humidity and the sweltering heat had firefighters across the region on edge.



"We're expecting heightened fire incidences," Mr Welsh said.



"And things will kick off with lightning strikes."



Mr Welsh said there had already been a few lightning-sparked fires around Ballandean.



However, it's the next few days that will prove most dangerous.



"It's mainly the western area (of the Southern Downs) that will experience the severe status," he said.



"The erratic condition of the heat and wind really makes them very hard to control."

