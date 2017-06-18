18°
News

Firebirds soar in to Warwick club

Sophie Lester
| 18th Jun 2017 3:49 PM Updated: 4:03 PM
Junior B Warwick netballer Shelby Scott (centre) posing with Firebirds players Romelda Aiken and Mahalia Cassidy at Barnes Park on Saturday.
Junior B Warwick netballer Shelby Scott (centre) posing with Firebirds players Romelda Aiken and Mahalia Cassidy at Barnes Park on Saturday. Sophie Lester

Netball: Queensland Firebirds made a guest appearance at the Warwick Junior Netball fixtures on Saturday afternoon.

Star shooter Romelda Aiken and centre Mahalia Cassidy were met with a long queue of young netballers at Barnes Park.

The players stuck around to have a question and answer session with the club.

Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch said it was wonderful to host Aiken and Cassidy in the Rose City.

"We're really happy to have them here," Bunch said.

"It's great to have two great role models come along and to see all our players so excited to meet them."

Warwick Netball will break over the school holidays at the end of this week before a further five weeks of fixtures ahead of the finals competition.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  barnes park netball queensland queensland firebirds warwick netball association

