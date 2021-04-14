NETBALL: Young netballers across the Darling Downs are set for a treat, with Queensland Firebirds players making their way to town.

Vice-captain Tara Hinchcliffe and Romelda Aiken will make their way to the region for the weekend as part of the Firebirds Regional Tour.

The journey will see them conduct clinics in Highfields and Warwick, as well as attending the Panthers Ruby Series season opener at Downlands College.

“These regional roadshows and trips are my absolute favourite thing to do outside of game day,” Hinchcliffe said.

“It provides a chance for our fans to connect who can’t always get to our games every week.

“I’ve had the chance to get out to a few clinics and we always love to see our purple family.

“They’re just so much fun. They get so excited which in turn makes us excited.

“They go for a couple of hours so we get to know them at a greater level.

“It just makes you want to be a little kid again. That was me years ago at these clinics. They have a passion and hunger which is what I love the most.”

Hinchcliffe has a connection with Toowoomba, currently living with former Panther Mia Stower, who made her Firebirds debut last year.

She said the next Stower could well be in attendance this weekend.

“It’s so exciting to see the young girls coming through the ranks,” she said.

“Mia is such an athletic girl and we got to see her skills from long range with the two-point shot.

“Who knows, the next Mia could possibly be sitting at the clinics.”

Coming through the pathway competitions herself, Hinchcliffe said she was excited to get out and watch the Panthers.

“I think that competition is going from strength to strength, and hopefully we can encourage them for round one,” she said.

FIREBIRDS SCHEDULE

Saturday 1-3pm – Clinic at Highfields Sports Complex

Sunday 10am-12pm – Clinic at Warwick Netball Association, followed by signing session

Originally published as Firebirds stars to descend on the Darling Downs