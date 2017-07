WARWICK firecrews have responded to reports of a house filled with smoke this evening.

The haze triggered a fire alarm within the residence.

Crews received the call about 6.45pm and responded to a house in Gore St.

On arrival crews and responding police searched the house but were unable to find any source of fire.

Investigations are continuing but at this stage there appears to be no threat to people or property.