FIRED UP: Water Rats brace for first huge clash of 2021

Warwick Water Rats player Jackson Frawley passes in the match against Toowoomba Bears in Downs Rugby Super Saturday B-grade semi-finals at Gold Park, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The Warwick Water Rats men’s side has lined up its first clash on home turf for the 2021 season, with a match sure to reignite old rivalries at Risdon Oval this weekend.

The premiership-winning B-grade team will face off against Palm Beach Currumbin Alleygators and Gatton Black Pigs in an exhibition trial match on Saturday, playing three short and sharp 30-minute games.

For Water Rats secretary and men’s team manager Tess Enchelmaier, the carnival-style hitout would give the side the chance to test out new combinations and coaching styles in the lead-up to the Downs Rugby kick-off in April.

“With all the league boys going back to league this season, we’ve had to shuffle things around a bit. We’ve got a few new combinations, particularly in the back line, so it will be interesting to see how that works,” Enchelmaier said.

“We’ve got some of our more versatile forwards heading out into the back and some new people coming down as well, which is really exciting to see.

“There’s a bit of a history between (Warwick and Currumbin) and a trophy we used to compete over, so I think this might be a continuation of that from years ago as well.”

The Warwick club is looking to continue the enormous success of their 2020 season, building a new on-site gym at Risdon Oval and locking in community favourite events such as Ladies’ Day and an ‘Old Boys’ reunion day for their 2000 premiership-winning team.

Enchelmaier said even with the coaching team and captains yet to be confirmed, the side had high hopes of defending their title.

“We’ll go into our first round of rugby right after Easter, which won’t be easy because we’ve got a lot of away games in a row. It’ll be a challenge, but we hope everyone can keep their chins up and stay hungry,” she said.

The Water Rats season launch will kick off at 2.30 on Saturday at Risdon Oval. Click here for more information.