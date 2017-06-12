18°
News

Firefighters cut firearms from vehicle after rollover

Tara Miko
| 12th Jun 2017 8:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN is recovering in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on a rural road south of Toowoomba early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Stonehenge and Rauchle Rd just after 1am with reports a vehicle had crashed through a fence and overturned.

A man, believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, had freed himself from the wreckage before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene.

He suffered head injuries in the incident.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported the man to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

QFES crews then used hydraulic cutting equipment to gain access to a number of firearms stored behind a seat in the vehicle.

It is understood police are investigating.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  leyburn police queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba crime traffic crash

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

WHO doesn’t love a good market!? The fresh produce, the beautiful handmade crafts and clothes, the to-die-for food trucks – the list of pros goes on.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Worker assessed at Oakey Beef after ammonia leak

Worker assessed at Oakey Beef after ammonia leak

UPDATE: Paramedics have assessed an Oakey Beef Exports worker exposed to a potentially deadly chemical this morning.

Drug operation results in charges against 12 people

Police have laid charges.

Drug dog unit raids pub in small country town

Juvenile charged after rock throwing incident in CBD

Police want the help of the public

Warwick police want public help

Still a chance of some rain on Southern Downs

Crowds braved the drizzle to hunt for a bargain at the Allora Community Auction on Sunday. There was plenty of cloud cover but little rain.

Stand by for next cold spell in a few days

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora Showgrounds

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Super sprints on at Morgan Park track this weekend

SUPER SPRINTS: Maddison, Michael and Jackson Crowe at the Queensland Super Sprint Series in April.

A drivers back to Morgan Park for more sprinting

Walker and Bourke set to open for Maryvale

Paceman Dave Walker.

Sheffield Shield player at Maryvale today

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Slated for release in February 2018, Black Panther follows the superhero introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

PAYING RESPECT: Batman fans Shaun (left) and Stuart Blackburn honour actor Adam West&#39;s famed role with their Batmobile.

Family who built the 1989 model Batmobile pay their respects

Dark side of world’s best job

“I’ve had friends who have been stalked,” Kathleen tells 60 Minutes.

Being a female professional gamer has serious downsides

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

BARGAIN - Multiple Titles

Hendon 4362

2 1 8 $190,000

Midway between Warwick and Allora is an opportunity for an investor with this 7641 m property on 4 titles. ... $190,000 x 4 = $47,500 per block ... * One block...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 410,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Family or Investor

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 269,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. The kitchen and dining area open to the entertainment area, making it the social hub of the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED to sell - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $120,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!