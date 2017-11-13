Firefighters graduate to boost auxiliary numbers

HELPING THE COMMUNITY: New auxiliary urban firefighters (from left) Melissa Reid, Jake Peters, Sean Flanagan, Dean Murphy and Harry Marshall.

WARWICK has three new urban auxiliary firefighters and Allora one after a four-week training course at Warwick Fire Station.

Melissa Reid, Jake Peters and Dean Murphy, of Warwick, Allora resident Harry Marshall and Sean Flanagan, of Chinchilla, have completed an 80-hour course over four weekends at the station.

Lieutenant Chris Gilchrist, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Warwick Command area training officer for the auxiliaries, said that with the three new auxiliaries, Warwick had its full complement of 16.

"One new Allora auxiliary has taken the number to eight out of a full complement of 10,” he said.

"We need more auxiliaries at Clifton, Allora, Inglewood and Wallangarra. Auxiliaries are paid for call outs and training.”

All five recruits were presented with their QFES helmets on Sunday afternoon and once they receive their pager can immediately respond with fellow auxiliaries to structural fires and wear breathing apparatus.

"They can also respond to grass and wild fires,” Lt Gilchrist said.

"There are now 89 firefighters in the QFES Warwick Command, 77 auxiliaries and 12 permanent firefighters.”

Ms Reid said she was keen to be part of the emergency services.

"I pride myself in being fit,” she said.

Mr Peters said he enjoyed the time working with fellow auxiliaries.

"I work by myself in my day job as an electrician,” he said.

Mr Murphy, who has lived at Warwick for seven years, said he was keen to help the community.

"Going to a fire will be an adrenaline rush,” he said.

Mr Marshall moved to the Allora area six months ago and is keen to help his community.

The fifth trainee graduate, Mr Flanagan, who has lived at Chinchilla for the past 18 months, said being a firefighter was something he had always wanted to do.

He and his wife Chenoah have five sons and he said their boys loved their father being a firefighter.

Anyone interested in training to be an auxiliary can call in at the Warwick Fire Station between 6-8.30pm Monday or apply online on the QFES website.