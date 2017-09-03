Firefighters save hayshed on rural property near Warwick

BUSHFIRE SEASON: Numerous fires have started around Queensland in the past month.

SWIFT action by Queensland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters saved a hayshed on a Glenvale Rd property west of Warwick on Saturday afternoon.

After a 000 call at 12.23pm, two urban units from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service in Warwick and a water tanker from the Warwick station headed to the grass fire between Glenvale Rd and Leslie Dam.

The urban fire fighters were joined on the scene by The Glen and Leslie rural fire brigades.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Warwick group officer Michael Welsh said quick action by the firefighters saved the hayshed.

"The Massie brigade was also on route to the fire but was turned around once the fire was under control,” he said.

Mr Welsh said all rural fire brigades were ready for a possible severe fire season.

"Training has been ongoing for the 14 brigades in the Warwick area and 13 in the Stanthorpe area,” he said.

"The threat is high, the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has announced it is cancelling all fire permits within the Southern Downs Regional Council area as of midnight on September 4.

"All current permits will be cancelled and any applications for new permits will be refused.”

The exceptions are fires under 2m in any direction and carcass and sawdust burns which will continue under previous arrangements.

Mr Welsh said anyone burning a carcass or sawdust needed to give prior notice to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.