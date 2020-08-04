Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SAFETY BURN: Rural Fire Brigade members will perform a hazard reduction burn at Leyburn today.
SAFETY BURN: Rural Fire Brigade members will perform a hazard reduction burn at Leyburn today.
Environment

Firefighters warn of smoky day on Southern Downs

Bianca Hrovat
4th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WILL be a smoky start to August on the Southern Downs, where large hazard reduction burns are set to commence today.

The cold burn aims to lower the risk of bushfire to the Leyburn community and its surroundings by clearing out months worth of dry fuel on the ground.

A Climate Council study also showed planned burns enable the native plants, animals and soil nutrients to recover a lot faster than after a strong bushfire.

Firefighters will work together with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to target the Leyburn State Forest on Tralee Rd.

Smoke may be seen through Leyburn, Clifton and Pratten from around 12.30pm, according to a statement from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

If residents see smoke and are unsure as to where it originates from they are still encouraged to call triple-0, where operators will have a list of planned burns.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        premium_icon Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        News THREE men crossed the Queensland border illegally overnight and are now in quarantine as the state records no new cases.

        VOTE NOW: Who has the coolest car in Warwick?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who has the coolest car in Warwick?

        News Check out the 50+ sweet rides in our backyard and help crown some finalists!

        ‘Bizarre’ scam robs tenants of six weeks’ rent

        premium_icon ‘Bizarre’ scam robs tenants of six weeks’ rent

        Crime The Warwick tenants thought they had scored a deal of a lifetime and others are...

        Alleged car thief caught sneaking across the border

        premium_icon Alleged car thief caught sneaking across the border

        Crime Police gave the man a $4003 fine and a date in court