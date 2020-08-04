Firefighters warn of smoky day on Southern Downs

IT WILL be a smoky start to August on the Southern Downs, where large hazard reduction burns are set to commence today.

The cold burn aims to lower the risk of bushfire to the Leyburn community and its surroundings by clearing out months worth of dry fuel on the ground.

A Climate Council study also showed planned burns enable the native plants, animals and soil nutrients to recover a lot faster than after a strong bushfire.

Firefighters will work together with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to target the Leyburn State Forest on Tralee Rd.

Smoke may be seen through Leyburn, Clifton and Pratten from around 12.30pm, according to a statement from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

If residents see smoke and are unsure as to where it originates from they are still encouraged to call triple-0, where operators will have a list of planned burns.