Fireys say preparation is key ahead of extreme bushfire season

SURVIVAL: With another severe bushfire season predicted, fireys are stressing the importance of preparation. Picture: Keith Barnett

EARLY fire preparations could be the difference between life and death in Stanthorpe.

With the region experiencing drought, floods and bushfires all in the last decade, Sugarloaf Rural Fire Brigade first officer James Massey said the district’s disaster preparation for this year had already begun.

He said rural fire brigades have been conducting Zoom meetings with residents who live in eye zone areas.

“An eye zone is the most dangerous place possible you can live,” Mr Massey said.

“There are 13 in Stanthorpe and they are areas where there is only one way in and one way out.”

Stanthorpe rural fire mitigation officer Michael Welsh said preparation could be the difference between life and death.

“You can replace homes and buildings that get lost in fires – but you can’t replace lives,” Mr Welsh said.

He said ensuring the community understood they too could play a role in risk reduction was vital.

“We as firefighters cannot come to every location that a fire is burning at – and we saw that last September.

“That is why it is so important for people to prepare their property and themselves,” he said.

He said a series of Prepare, Act and Survive community meetings held prior to the September bushfires made all the difference.

“We talked to residents about ways they could prepare their homes and because of that, the majority of those houses in the Happy Valley area survived.”

With another severe bushfire season predicted this year, Mr Welsh said preparation had never been more crucial.

“The sooner preparation starts the better off you are going to be,” he said.

“We don’t want to lose any lives and we don’t want anyone getting injured.

“We want people to know to act immediately and what to do in that situation.”

With the pandemic slowing down, Mr Welsh said preparation meetings for this year would be on the table as soon as possible.

“We are looking at ways around COVID that we can hold these meetings,” he said.

“Because it’s these meetings that make all the difference.”