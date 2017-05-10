Firing up interest in pottery

MASTERPIECE: Try your hand at pottery on Saturday at Warwick Potters' open day.

TAKE a peek behind the scenes at the Warwick Potters Association this Saturday as the group opens its doors to the community.

In preparation for their annual fundraising soup night during the July Jumpers and Jazz Festival, the team will give the public an opportunity to take part in the glazing and firing of the bowls used during the popular event.

Warwick Potters Association president Robert Cullen said it was a great opportunity to see the art form in action.

"If anyone's ever been curious, they can come down. It's a 'get to know you' for anyone that's interested,” he said.

"We'll be around so they can ask any questions.”

Attendees are also invited to view the gallery and wares on offer.

For especially eager potters, there will also be a chance to have a go at making their own soup bowl.

Mr Cullen said the event would be fairly laid-back with a barbecue in the afternoon.

The open day will begin at 1pm at Potters House, 63Horsman Rd, Warwick.

For further information, phone Robert Cullen on 0411968853.