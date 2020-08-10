Menu
First look at Coast’s epic new mega mansion

by ANDREW POTTS
10th Aug 2020 6:26 PM
PLANS have been unveiled for a waterfront mega mansion on the Gold Coast.

A development application has been filed by Anthony and Katarina Puljich to redevelop a 4118 sqm site at Carrara on the Nerang River.

The Giant mansion planned for Maryland Avenue, Carrara . Picture: Supplied
The Giant mansion planned for Maryland Avenue, Carrara . Picture: Supplied


The existing house on Maryland Ave will be demolished and replaced by the giant 11m tall house, which is laden with incredible luxury features, including a cinema, sauna, tennis court and pool overlooking the river.

According to plans filed with council by the dentist, the house will have six bedrooms and two garages with room for up to six cars.

It is planned for a site on Maryland Avenue, Carrara. Picture: Supplied
It is planned for a site on Maryland Avenue, Carrara. Picture: Supplied


It's not the first time Mr and Mrs Puljich have eyed off such a project.

In January 2014 the couple spent $1.4 million on a home in Admiralty Drive, which they planned to knock down before building their dream home.

The house would overlook the river. Picture: Supplied
The house would overlook the river. Picture: Supplied

City planning boss Cr Cameron Caldwell welcomed the application, saying urban renewal was a critical part of the Gold Coast.

"These parts of our city continue to attract major investment and this city is becoming famous for its impressive residential housing," he said.

Anthony Puljich and Katarina Puljich. Photo: Richard Gosling
Anthony Puljich and Katarina Puljich. Photo: Richard Gosling

The house’s entrance. Picture: Supplied
The house’s entrance. Picture: Supplied

editors picks gold coast mansion property redevelopment

