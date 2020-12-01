FIRST LOOK: First Warwick brewery teased

CHEERS: Tony Brand with his Four Fires Pale Ale at the Homebrew Heroes brewing competition in Toowoomba. Picture Picture: Nev Madsen. .

BEER enthusiasts could soon be getting their hands on a new sip if plans for Warwick’s only brewery are approved.

Four Fires Brewery, owned by Sarah and Tony Brand, is on target to reach its 2021-2022 opening with new development plans submitted to council this week.

The brewery would be based on a home base in Berat at 73 Gwyness Rd.

According to the application, the business hopes to grow into a brew pub in Warwick with a tasting room in Allora.

The current application outlines a space to brew 1000 to 1500 litres per year.

With more than five years’ home brewing experience and accolades to his name, Mr Brand said the business would feature a specific influence.

“Four Fires will predominantly western European beers, true to taste and brewing techniques, making a market for country drinkers who are not hopper-style beers,” the application read.

“For newer style drinkers we will offer hopper-styled ales with seasonal beers. These will be brewed during the year and will closely follow the traditional beers of the seasons brewed in Europe.”

An overhead site plan of the proposed brewery in Berat.

The business plan also outlined the new brewhouse would target drinkers from 18—50 and tourists with a variety of outreach.

“By attending events and shows around our local region, we will make the brewery part of the local scene,” the application read.

“Having our beers on tap at the local pub all year round will allow locals and visitors to sample our product.

The proposed business’s biggest competitors would be Four Brothers Brewery in Toowoomba or Brass Monkey Brewery in Stanthorpe, meaning it is the only brewery in the immediate Warwick area.

Issues raised in the application included water usage, as brewing processes would use collected rainwater.