FIRST LOOK: Loved Warwick bakery opens drive-thru service

DRIVE ON THRU: The Ranch Bakehouse owner Elsa Ryan gives a peek at what's to come.

A beloved Warwick bakery is ramping up plans to open an innovative drive-through location, thanks to overwhelming customer demand.

Family-owned business The Ranch Bakehouse has been operating out of the 20 Wood Street location for six years but owner Elsa Ryan said the time felt right to change things up.

Come March 1, the business will move into The Factory Precinct as a drive-through store.

“After Covid, we thought the drive-through was the way to go because there’s hardly any contact at all and that’s what people want,” Mrs Ryan said.

“When Graeme Collins (owner of the Factory Precinct) came to us to move over there we thought why not try?

“More of the new bakeries are doing drive-troughs and it was time to move onward, bigger and better.”

Owners Warren and Elsa Ryan are excited to move into the new drive-through spot, preserving its milk tanker history.

Mrs Ryan said many of her customers were excited for the new drive-through option.

“Most of our customers are locals, so we don’t need to be on a highway,” she said.

“Everyone has been really excited too, saying they live that way. I think the Precinct is growing to be an exciting hub.”

The new store will also have longer hours, from 7am — 4pm, and Mrs Ryan was even looking at putting on several new staff members.

The new store, near completion, is resided within The Factory Precinct.

She said continued local support that kept the bakery expanding, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“(The customers) have supported us through Covid and all and we’ve just been overwhelmed and really happy they supported us this whole time,” she said.

“We’re been lucky and a lot of people aren’t as lucky as us.

“We thought about selling, but there’s no point. We love this town so we’re staying here.”

The Ranch Bakehouse at 145 Victoria St will be open from March 1.