FIRST LOOK: Major facelift for Warwick Saleyards

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE: Wiley created several concepts within their Warwick Saleyards Master Plan proposal.

AFTER more than 50 years of operation and several master plans, it may finally be time to upgrade the Warwick Saleyards.

Changes are needed for the Southern Downs Regional Council-owned facility to remain viable, according to a Master Plan Report prepared by Wiley.

The plan reveals the redevelopment of the IPLX Inverell Saleyard could pose a “direct” risk to the Warwick Saleyards, particularly to its sheep sales, as the strategically-placed competition moves towards “Best Practice”.

A typical weekly sale in Warwick is about 1400 head of cattle and 2100 sheep, making it the eighth-largest cattle selling centre in the state and a major source of revenue for surrounding producers.

Councillor Cynthia McDonald said the report showed the council’s commitment to its agriculture industry.

“(We) want producers, industry and the broader community to feel confident that we are investing in the future of the region,” she said.

A new facility would greatly increase the holding capacity and animal welfare standards at the saleyards.

The council is, therefore, presented with three options: Keep things as they are, and risk a major loss to the community; undergo a massive upgrade of the facilities on Bracker Rd; or, build a new facility in a yet-to-be selected location.

The first option appears, at this stage, to be unlikely.

Wiley reports a failure to act will add competitive pressure on all parties to use the alternative saleyards, and result in the continued failure to achieve minimum standards for animal welfare and Work Health and Safety Regulations.

A previous report, completed in 2014, noted a number of safety risks that are still a problem, more than five years later.

The second option would be improve the current facility over two stages of construction, replacing all of the cattle yards and gates and upgrading several sheep gates.

Wiley proposes covering the yards with a purpose-designed roof that enables agents to use soft floor in all laneways and yards, in addition to providing a stormwater catchment for water troughs, wash down and truck usage.

This part of the report also suggests an upgrade of the receival facilities, by adding an automated air operated drafting area to be used for mouthing, pre-sale scanning and separation drafting of cattle.

Wiley proposed better parking facilities and a purpose-built roof to enable soft flooring.

The third, and likely the most expensive option, would see the construction of a new, purpose-built facility within 10km of the Warwick city centre.

The plan suggests construction costs could be offset with additional profits from a 24-hour refuelling station, a new truck wash and an increase of fees of up to 15 per cent.

There are exciting additions to this proposed option, including 24-hour veterinary service, serviced offices for insurance brokers, a brand new canteen and hundreds of new selling pens, with state-of-the-art scales, scanners and Wi-Fi.

The cost of each option remains confidential.

Cr McDonald said she hoped the release of the Master Plan would give residents a “clear idea of future direction” for the saleyards, ahead of the final council decision.