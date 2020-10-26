FIRST LOOK: Major Warwick school renovations greenlit

RENO READY: The current exterior of the proposed Warwick Christian College classrooms.

ONE Warwick school has been approved to begin major works on its campus with construction expected to begin as soon as this year.

Warwick Christian College will turn its unused boarding dormitory into six new classrooms.

According to the development application, the three-storey building will replace existing demountable buildings.

“The purpose of establishing new classrooms within the existing dorm building is to provide more permanent, updated and modern learning facilities to the existing student population, and also to consolidate learning areas across the school grounds to a centralised location,” the application read.

As well as classrooms, the revamp would also include a new staffroom, amenities, cleaner’s closet, and lift.

It is expected second-floor works will start during 2020 as stage one, while first-floor works will begin in 2022.

The ground floor will remain the same.

Plans for a walkway to connect the revamped building to the rest of Warwick Christian College.

The construction was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council on the basis that proposed works would not trigger any additional capacity requirements.

Indeed, the application said enrolment was predicted to drop by nine to 182 students in 2021.

A covered walkway was also proposed to improve movement from the southern to the school’s internal pathway network.

The 72-bed girl’s dorm building was originally built in 1982, 31 years before Warwick Christian College as part of the pre-existing Slade School.

It is not known how much construction will cost.

Warwick Christian College acting principal Sean Greenacre was contacted for comment but did not meet Warwick Daily News’ deadline.

