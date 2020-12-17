FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

DEVELOPING THE FUTURE: The Maryvale railway reserve masterplan hopes to build the town as a coveted part of the Southern Downs.

MASSIVE revamps for the Maryvale town centre have nudged forward as Southern Downs Regional Council reveals a preliminary look of a million-dollar parkland project.

Councillors this week voted in favour of supporting the small town with the actualisation of a recently released Maryvale railway reserve plan.

According to the masterplan, the major upgrade would be worth a more than $3.98 million and conducted in four stages.

Big tickets items include a small community building, a short-term caravan area, a railway playground, and a pathway for cyclists and pedestrians.

Created in line with the design vision of “creating a place unique to Maryvale that highlights its cultural heritage and establishes a community destination for locals and visitors”.

Councillor Sheryl Windle voiced her excitement over the development.

“This is something that the Maryvale community is jumping with joy that this coming to this stage now,” Cr Windle said.

“They’ve been waiting for a very long time for the railway reserve to progress.

“It’s a great example of how the community can work with council to bring ideas together into a plan for the future.”

A glimpse at the vision behind the Maryvale railway reserve masterplan

But Cr Windle did stress her concern about funding and ownership of areas, namely the community building.

“We have a lot of assets already, do we want another asset?” she said.

She suggested that if Maryvale Men’s Shed were a tenant of the space, they could seek separate funding to build.

At the stage, no money is allocated in the budget toward the project.

In June, rumours of contaminated soil at the historic railway reserve were finally laid to rest, kickstarting development.

The lengthy investigation process cost the Southern Downs Regional Council about $100,000 in consultants and contractors.

The parklands would also reiterate the historical nature of Maryvale, including its indigenous past with a bush tucker native planting space, ‘burning gardens’, and a yarning circle.



