FIRST LOOK: New building for Rose City FM

POSITIVE RECEPTION: Proposed location and building plans of the new Rose City FM building in Queens Park.

POSITIVE RECEPTION: Proposed location and building plans of the new Rose City FM building in Queens Park.

ROSE City FM is turning up the volume on its new facility at Queens Park, which could be finished construction as early as December 31.

Southern Downs Regional Council put the $250,000 project out to tender this week, releasing development documents that provide a first look at construction plans.

Presenter Chris Maddock said the plans had a positive reception among station staff, who are eager to see the station move after 26 long years in the old Rosenthal Shire Council building in Willi St.

“It’s been a great home for us, but we could really do with more room,” Mr Maddock said.

The not-for-profit radio station’s new home is planned to be built in Queens Park, just off Alice St, and feature three studios, a meeting room, equipment room and an office.

The extra studio will allow the radio station to produce their own sponsorships and potentially act as a recording studio for local talent.

“It won’t be a big full-on studio, but it will enable us to produce our own stuff,” Mr Maddock said.

“The rooms will also be more sound absorbant, so the sound will be a lot crisper, nicer and cleaner.”

It will be a big step up for the volunteers, who currently record sponsorships in their private homes.

The chosen contractor will be required to ensure uninterrupted access to the park and its facilities, while keeping the noise down for neighbouring residents.

Mr Maddock said the move was helped along by SDRC, which was motivated to sell the “prime residential land” where the station currently stands.

The contractor will be determined primarily based on cost, with only 5 per cent of the total consideration given to how the business benefits the local economy.