FIRST LOOK: New business to open at Parmalat precinct

PICTURE PERFECT: Evan and Helen Robinson with Warwick artist Sue Hamlet, who will be displaying her art in the new gallery.

PICTURE PERFECT: Evan and Helen Robinson with Warwick artist Sue Hamlet, who will be displaying her art in the new gallery.

A vibrant new art gallery is set to explode onto Warwick's cultural scene, with the space dedicated to showcasing the work of local artists.

Art @ The Precinct will open next week in a new building at the former Parmalat site on Victoria St, founded by Warwick photographer Helen Robinson and her husband, Evan.

The couple had been thinking for years about leasing a space to display Helen's work, but greater inspiration struck when they saw the new building.

Several display spaces within the Art @ The Precinct, ready to hang artwork before their opening next week.

"It's just lending itself to some beautiful artwork, and we wanted to make it all really diverse and capture the spirit and essence of Warwick," Mrs Robinson said.

"This building was just begging for it with the light and the space, and it makes the precinct complete, or at least adds to the ambience and culture down here."

After years of slowly building her own reputation as an artist, Mrs Robinson now has her photography displayed in several local businesses and even on billboards.

Several display spaces within the Art @ The Precinct, ready to hang artwork before their opening next week.

Art from well-known local names such as Robert Cullen, Sue Hamlet, Juanita Faint, and the founder's own CHM photography will feature at the opening.

Interstate talents such as Ben Stevens from Tamworth and Narelle Higson from Western Australia will also display their work.

"All the local artists have rallied and are really excited to be here, and that's what it's all about," Mrs Robinson said.

"We really want to encourage up-and-coming artists to come forward and say, 'You know what, I can do this.'"

The gallery will hold an official opening function next week, with the date still to be confirmed.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Warwick set to cool with rainy days ahead

GALLERY: Warwick kids excited for first day of school

Complaints over councillor's alleged conflict of interest

New Rose City citizens celebrate true Australian welcome