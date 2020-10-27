FIRST LOOK: New store takes Warwick back to future

THRILL OF THE HUNT: Evelyn & Maud Vintage Homewares owner Sandy Hunter is thrilled to open her new Warwick store. / Credit: Sandy Hunter

WHEN new Warwick store Evelyn & Maud Vintage Homewares opens, it will be the culmination of a lifelong love of vintage for owner Sandy Hunter.

Boasting a range of vintage wares, clothes, upcycled furniture and boutique goods, Mrs Hunter said she was inspired by both the beauty, utility and history of vintage homewares.

“A lot of it is when you can see the value and you don’t want to see it thrown out,” she said.

“Brush and comb set, lots of baskets – those sorts of things aren’t only utilitarian, they’re beautiful as well.

“If they have a story behind it, it’s even better. I just got a wedding dress that was worn by this lady’s aunty and she sent me a photo of her in the wedding dress in the 1940s. I really love to have that kind of story behind them.”

Her main inspiration was everyday French chic, even working with a French associate to hand-pick wares.

Some of the curated vintage homewares available at new Warwick store Evelyn & Maud Vintage Homewares. / Credit: Sandy Hunter

Despite this being her first Warwick shopfront, Mrs Hunter also had years of experience in the interior design game as owner of a historic Kingaroy B&B.

Moving to her Forest Springs farm earlier this year, Mrs Hunter said she was lured to the region with its lush surroundings.

“We loved the fact there’s such good farming, as well as the fact it’s such a pretty area,” she said.

“Everywhere you look is beautiful. You see a lot of pride in Warwick.”

Even her Palmerin St store, inside the historic Belmont House, was a mix of both history and beauty.

“We looked at a couple but this one definitely shone for what I wanted,” Mrs Hunter said.

“And my view from the shop is Leslie Park. I couldn’t be in a better spot.”

Evelyn & Maud Vintage Homewares, located at 40 Palmerin St, will officially open on November 4.

In the meantime, you can find them online, on Instagram or on 0455 513 343.