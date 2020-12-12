FIRST LOOK: New Supercheap Auto Warwick revealed

Supercheap Auto Warwick team members Fiona James and Andrei Puskas welcome shoppers into the new Fitzroy St space.

DOORS to the new Supercheap Warwick Auto were opened early today as eager shoppers lined outside.

The inside of the new Fitzroy and Albion Sts location was revealed this morning after a heavily-speculated move.

Inside the new Fitzroy St Supercheap Auto Warwick.

Area manager Matt Crug said the move from 20 Albion St took three weeks to complete and offered a range of benefits to buyers.

“I think it’s really good for the community itself, obviously the old site did have its challenges with parking and that,” he said.

“It’s been one of the biggest feedbacks we’ve had from our customers so far.

“The externals are also a lovely red and bright. It’s a beacon on the main road and with a larger site, we’re able to have more presentation.”

Inside the new Fitzroy St Supercheap Auto Warwick.

The reveal was also the “perfect timing” in the lead up to Christmas said Mr Crug.

“It’s very exciting for the team and for the town,” he said.

Inside the new Fitzroy St Supercheap Auto Warwick.

The Albion St spot was originally acquired by Brisbane investor John Kearney in 2017, with interest following the space for years.

Inside the new Fitzroy St Supercheap Auto Warwick.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said had previously welcomed the Active Built development which began in May.

“There are people knocking on our door and they want to make the Southern Downs their home,” he said.

The grand opening will also be celebrated today with a barbecue and giveaways.