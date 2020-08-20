Menu
SIP AND SIT: Manager Dan Meyers stands proudly in the newly opened Butterworth Arms.
Business

FIRST LOOK: ‘Unique’ Warwick bar opens

Tessa Flemming
20th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
AT BUTTERWORTH Arms, it doesn’t matter if you’ve never been a whisky or gin drinker, there’s sure to be a taste perfect for you.

Warwick’s latest bar, specialising in 100 whiskeys from around the globe and an array of unique gins, officially opened to the public this week.

Centred inside The Weeping Mulberry, the project is a one of love for owner Aaron Butterworth, who modelled the spot on his travels across the globe.

“We’re just trying to get an old Scottish pub look, there’s a lot of a lot of these in Scotland and we’re trying to match that here with a high-end look,” he said.

“We haven’t cut any corners that’s for sure.”

Manager and ‘head drink pourer’ Dan Meyers said the response so far from curious parties had been fantastic.

“We had a lot of people through wanting to have a look. I had a chat to a guy who’d come from Texas and some people had come from Hendon so the word has spread pretty far and wide,” he said.

“Everyone said the same things ‘it looks amazing’, which is does.”

Mr Meyers said each sip came with tasting notes, and for those still after wine and beer, they could take their pick from Queensland brewers or exclusive Taylors Wines.

Mr Butterworth said hoped the spot would created a “relaxed” feel that was unlike any other.

Mr Meyers, who has years of bartending experience, agreed.

“There’s not really anything like it around, there’s a couple up the Sunny Coast, a couple up Brisbane but nothing like this,” he said.

“We’re hoping to attract people who want a beautiful spot to sit outside and have a couple of bevvies for a sneaky Sunday session.”

Butterworth Arms is open from Wednesday to Sunday from midday until late.

Walk-ins are accepted, but bookings preferred.

Call Mr Butterworth on 0412 115 595 to book.

