FIRST LOOK: Warwick Kmart welcomes excited shoppers

WARM WELCOME: Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi with Warwick K hub store manager Shelly Duke as she cuts the ribbon at the store opening. Picture: Jessica Paul

The new Warwick Kmart outlet opened its doors to dozens of eager shoppers this morning, in a retail first for the Rose City and Southern Downs.

Taking just under three weeks to convert the former Target Country store into a K hub outlet, the Warwick revamp was one of 92 completed nationwide.

Excited shoppers lined up down Grafton St bright and early for the 8am grand opening, hosted by Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi and store manager Shelly Duke.

Warwick resident Rosie Carlin and her family were some of the first community members browsing the shelves, and were thrilled to have a Kmart right on their doorstep.

“It’s pretty cool! We’re glad we don’t have to go to Toowoomba every time,” Ms Carlin said.

“We thought it was going to be really busy, so we thought we’d get in really early to make sure we could have a look.

“First purchase will definitely be baby stuff. Can’t wait to spoil the grandbaby!”

Warwick resident Rosie Carlin with granddaughter Luna Brown and family member Adam Brown and Imogine Neuendorf at the Warwick K hub opening.

A Kmart spokeswoman said residents would be greeted by familiar faces, with nine former Target Country employees and another eight community members hired.

“Our K hub store is stocked full of great value, on-trend products that we know our customers are going to absolutely love,” the spokeswoman said.

Warwick's new K hub store is jam-packed with products ready for eager shoppers.

“The store will also offer customers unprecedented accessibility to two of our key Kmart Group brands, as the hub will become a collection point for online Target orders.

“We’ve been part of the Warwick community for the past 16 years and we’re so excited to continue our journey with Kmart, one of Australia’s most iconic brands.”

Stanthorpe’s Target Country outlet will be the next Southern Downs store to make the conversion.

Kmart has previously told the Daily News the town’s K hub is expected to open at the end of February, but was unable to confirm a date at this stage.

