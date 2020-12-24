Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STOCKED: Customers prepare for the revamp beginning early next year.
STOCKED: Customers prepare for the revamp beginning early next year.
News

FIRST LOOK: Warwick’s Kmart store revealed

Tessa Flemming
24th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK residents have been given their first hint at what the new Kmart Hub will look like, with construction of the new store imminent.

The company submitted its initial first fit-out look for the Warwick and Stanthorpe K Hub stores to Southern Downs Regional Council this week.

Conversion works for the existing Target store are due to begin January 18 with an early February opening.

Similarily, conversion works for Stanthorpe will begin February with a late month opening

A Kmart spokeswoman said the company had been busy converting two Kmart stores and seven brand-new concept K hubs nationwide, including on the Southern Downs.

While exact plans were unable to be shown at this point, the spokeswoman did reveal more information about the proposed format of a Warwick K Hub.

“We’re committed to opening stores in new communities so that we can reach even more people – and we can’t wait to introduce the community of Warwick to our brand new concept K hub store,” she said.

“Think of it as the Kmart experience a little closer to home.

“We’ve taken our most popular Kmart products across kids, home and clothing; and brought them to life in a new way. A collection inspired for a smaller format store, with bigger convenience in mind.”

New K Hub stores have opened in Cobram, Echuca and Seymour already. The new stores offer a smaller, curated collection of kids, home and clothing collections.
New K Hub stores have opened in Cobram, Echuca and Seymour already. The new stores offer a smaller, curated collection of kids, home and clothing collections.

While the range would be smaller than a regular Kmart, buyers would have the options to shop over three brands.

“Our K hub customers have the ability to shop Target’s full product range online, then visit us instore to collect items with no additional shipping cost,” she said.

“We’ll be extending this service in early 2021 to include our friends at Catch and we’ll be adding Kmart’s entire product range then, too. Customers will also have the ability to drop-off online returns for any of these brands.

“So, think of K hub as your one-stop-shop for all your favourite Kmart, Target and Catch products.”

It comes as Kmart started advertising positions for the revamped store in late November.

The spokeswoman confirmed more information would be revealed about recruitment numbers at a later date, but said no current Target Country employee would lose their job.

“You’ll be welcomed into store with some familiar faces,” she said.

“All previous Target team members have been offered the opportunity to join our growing Kmart family, with in-depth training and support.”

In May, Wesfarmers announced all Target Country stores would be closed or converted to Kmart.

.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family property gutted by thieves days before Christmas

        Premium Content Family property gutted by thieves days before Christmas

        News A mum has spent her entire holidays crying and unable to sleep after the callous break-in at their farm near Karara.

        Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        Premium Content Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        News This year saw a devastating number of Southern Downs deaths on roads, as the state...

        ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        Premium Content ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        News After ‘one of the hardest’ years with a shock twist, this Southern Downs team has...

        Southern Downs man hospitalised after dog bite

        Premium Content Southern Downs man hospitalised after dog bite

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene at a property west of Warwick.