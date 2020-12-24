FIRST LOOK: Warwick’s Kmart store revealed

WARWICK residents have been given their first hint at what the new Kmart Hub will look like, with construction of the new store imminent.

The company submitted its initial first fit-out look for the Warwick and Stanthorpe K Hub stores to Southern Downs Regional Council this week.

Conversion works for the existing Target store are due to begin January 18 with an early February opening.

Similarily, conversion works for Stanthorpe will begin February with a late month opening

A Kmart spokeswoman said the company had been busy converting two Kmart stores and seven brand-new concept K hubs nationwide, including on the Southern Downs.

While exact plans were unable to be shown at this point, the spokeswoman did reveal more information about the proposed format of a Warwick K Hub.

“We’re committed to opening stores in new communities so that we can reach even more people – and we can’t wait to introduce the community of Warwick to our brand new concept K hub store,” she said.

“Think of it as the Kmart experience a little closer to home.

“We’ve taken our most popular Kmart products across kids, home and clothing; and brought them to life in a new way. A collection inspired for a smaller format store, with bigger convenience in mind.”

New K Hub stores have opened in Cobram, Echuca and Seymour already. The new stores offer a smaller, curated collection of kids, home and clothing collections.

While the range would be smaller than a regular Kmart, buyers would have the options to shop over three brands.

“Our K hub customers have the ability to shop Target’s full product range online, then visit us instore to collect items with no additional shipping cost,” she said.

“We’ll be extending this service in early 2021 to include our friends at Catch and we’ll be adding Kmart’s entire product range then, too. Customers will also have the ability to drop-off online returns for any of these brands.

“So, think of K hub as your one-stop-shop for all your favourite Kmart, Target and Catch products.”

It comes as Kmart started advertising positions for the revamped store in late November.

The spokeswoman confirmed more information would be revealed about recruitment numbers at a later date, but said no current Target Country employee would lose their job.

“You’ll be welcomed into store with some familiar faces,” she said.

“All previous Target team members have been offered the opportunity to join our growing Kmart family, with in-depth training and support.”

In May, Wesfarmers announced all Target Country stores would be closed or converted to Kmart.

.