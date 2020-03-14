Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Health

Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 3:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grateful rural residents pick up last water donation

        premium_icon Grateful rural residents pick up last water donation

        News A LIFELINE for rural families suspends services after rain fills tanks.

        Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council election

        premium_icon Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council...

        News THE complete list of ways you can have your say in the Southern Downs Regional...

        ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        premium_icon ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        News A 22-year-old man has been charged after his car ploughed into a unit complex...

        Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        premium_icon Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        News NEWS dairy co-operative will be stocked in Queensland Aldi stores in sign of...