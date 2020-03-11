First track map released for Friday night cyclone

A tropical low is expected to reach cyclone strength 300km off the North Queensland coast by 4pm Friday - just hours before the Cowboys v Broncos kick-off.

The Bureau of Meteorology released its first official track map for 'Tropical Low 1' at 5pm today, showing a low pressure system located over the Cape York Peninsula.

"The low is forecast to move into the Coral Sea overnight, where it is expected to combine with a strong southeasterly wind surge to produce gusty winds and possible heavy falls," the bureau said.

The forecast track map for the Tropical Low, expected to become Cyclone Gretel by 4pm Friday.

"Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h, are expected to develop from Thursday afternoon along exposed coastal locations and elevated terrain in the warning area."

It comes as parts of North Queensland have already received more than 300mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am.

Forrest Drive in Allingham, east of Ingham, recorded a whopping 339mm of rain in a 24-hour period.

Water over the road at Trebonne. Photo: Evan Morgan

While Friday night's game is expected to be a wet one, Cowboys fans have been reassured their new city stadium is cyclone proof, as chances of Cyclone Gretel developing in the Coral Sea increase to high.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h, are expected to develop from tomorrow afternoon along exposed coastal locations and elevated terrain in the warning area.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding may develop later this evening and continue into Thursday in the warning area. Falls in excess of 160mm over six hours are possible.

Locations which may be affected include Bowen, Palm Island, Ingham, Innisfail, Ayr, Proserpine, Cardwell, Lucinda and the Whitsunday Islands.

⚠️ Severe Weather Warning for damaging #winds and heavy #rain from south of #Cairns to #Proserpine and the Whitsunday Islands, not including Townsville or Rollingstone, due to a developing tropical low moving into the Coral Sea by Thursday. Updates: https://t.co/dMuQIGZ8NZ pic.twitter.com/WyEsUSxfAd — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 11, 2020

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible more broadly across northern Queensland today and tomorrow, separate thunderstorm warnings will be issued if required.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Where the rain fell

In the 24 hours to 9am today, the following rainfall totals were recorded: