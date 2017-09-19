First zebra foal in QLD arrives in Darling Downs

The Darling Downs Zoo is welcoming visitors to see its newest attraction, a newborn zebra foal, the first to be born in Queensland.

AFTER a long wait, the first zebra foal to be born in Queensland has been welcomed on the Darling Downs.

Mum and dad Zara and Zinty welcomed the newborn overnight at the Darling Downs Zoo at Pilton.

The pair were imported from Texas back in 2014, along with eight unrelated zebras, following a six year effort by the zoo.

The zoo reported the youngster was up on its feet soon after birth and was following mum around its enclosure.

With the school holidays in full swing, visitors are welcome to see the whole family between 9am and 4pm daily, with last entries to the zoo at 3.

