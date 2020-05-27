Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 12-year-old boy’s long awaited visit to a playground became memorable for all the wrong reasons this afternoon in a bizarre incident.
A 12-year-old boy’s long awaited visit to a playground became memorable for all the wrong reasons this afternoon in a bizarre incident.
Offbeat

Fish sculpture hooks boy in bizarre playground accident

by TAMARA McDONALD
27th May 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services were called to St Helens Park playground late Wednesday after a child got stuck in a sculpture.

Twelve-year-old Brandon from Bell Park found himself jammed in the artwork resembling a fish, and firefighters came to the rescue.

12yr old Brandon from Bell Park found himself stuck in fish at St Helens Park Playground. picture: supplied
12yr old Brandon from Bell Park found himself stuck in fish at St Helens Park Playground. picture: supplied

A CFA spokesman confirmed firefighters were called about 4.10pm to reports of a stuck child in Rippleside.

Firefighters let the child out with their rescue equipment and SES were on the scene supporting the operation.

Paramedics were called to the scene but Brandon did not need to be taken to hospital.

Originally published as Fish catches boy in Geelong playground

Brandon was still able to raise a smile after the incident. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
Brandon was still able to raise a smile after the incident. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
accident child

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Failing’ coronial system hurts Southern Downs families

        premium_icon ‘Failing’ coronial system hurts Southern Downs families

        News State member encourages government to take on reforms after families left waiting for closure.

        SDRC to deliver verdict on servo plans for St Mary’s site

        premium_icon SDRC to deliver verdict on servo plans for St Mary’s site

        News The proposal has generated a fierce resistance from one landlord, who fears her...

        Man faces trial over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

        premium_icon Man faces trial over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

        News Defence claims sexual contact was consensual

        TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

        premium_icon TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

        News Exciting new event to boost tourism trade to Southern Downs region after...