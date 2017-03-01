Fisherman hauls in prize catch

DATE FOR TWO: Barry Hockings said he has many takers as his Plus One to go on the fishing holiday.

A WARWICK fisherman has just become a whole lot more popular with his mates after winning every Aussie bloke's dream getaway for two.

Barry Hockings discovered yesterday he had won the Ultimate Fishing Giveaway run by the Warwick Daily News. The prize valued at $2500 includes accommodation for a weekend on the Sunshine Coast, a fishing charter off Noosa, travel vouchers and equipment.

Mr Hockings, who works at Big W, said he has at least 12 mates wanting to be his date for the holiday.

"My wife has made it clear she doesn't want to come with me on a fishing trip so I have plenty of mates wanting to come along instead,” Mr Hocking said.

"I am out on the water every third weekend fishing locally for Jew Fish and Murray Cod so it will be fantastic to bring in some reef fish off the coast, hopefully a few Snapper.”

Mr Hosking has a year to take the trip but said he won't be wasting any time.

"I will wait for some cool weather and then I'm off on a fishing date for two.”