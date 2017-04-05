Fishing friends reel in 30 years with club

STOCKING UP: Warwick District Recreational Fish Stocking Association life members Bob Reid and Les Meiklejohn are pleased to see the club thriving.

LONG-TIME members of the Warwick District Recreational Fish Stocking Association are pleased to see the sport still thriving.

The association has stocked nearly 4.8million fish in local streams and Connolly and Leslie dams since forming in 1987.

Founding members Les Meiklejohn and Bob Reid remember the inaugural meeting, which kick-started the club 30 years ago.

"It was the largest public meeting in Warwick at the time,” Mr Reid said.

"We were also the largest club of any in town - we were even bigger than the golf club with 372 members.

"It's pretty great what we started.

"And it's still only $10 a year to be a member.”

Mr Reid said it was Tommy Collins who proposed the idea to stock fish in Leslie Dam over a couple of beers.

An avid supporter of tourism, Mr Meiklejohn said he wanted to be involved because he thought stocked fishing spots would be a great attraction for visitors.

"Having well-stocked inland fisheries was relieving pressure on the coastal fisheries,” he said.

"With the Stock Impoundment Permit Scheme where anglers need to pay to fish in those spots, fishing now brings upward of $3million a year to the region.”

After three decades in the club, Mr Meiklejohn and Mr Reid are both life members.

"It's great to think it's still going, and going so well,” Mr Reid said.