Fishing with hand grenades

NAME'S SAKE: Rex Jolly, otherwise known as Cobb to his family. Jonno Colfs

REX Jolly's old man lived to be 94 and never referred to his son by his actual name.

"I'm pretty sure Mum named me Rex,” Mr Jolly said, during a chat at this week's Pig and Calf Sale.

"But Dad had just returned from the war and always called me 'his little cobber', which just got shortened to Cobb.”

Mr Jolly senior spent his last years at a nursing home in Sydney.

"The staff there would always ask me when I was going to bring my brother to see Dad,” Mr Jolly said.

"But I'm an only child.

"Dad kept asking the nurses when Cobb was coming to visit.

"He also had a bit of Alzheimers and every time I walked him out to look at the garden he'd say 'why haven't you brought me out here before?'”

Mr Jolly said his father had been a Rat of Tobruk and also fought in Papua New Guinea.

"He must have brought some hand grenades home with him,” he said.

"Years later a cousin asked me if Dad still used grenades when fishing.”